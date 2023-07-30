Community Coverage Tour
Triple digits return Monday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly clear skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Wind speeds will also diminish after midnight to about 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with temperatures just below 100°. Highs will be in the upper 90s in Lubbock, with southwest winds around 10 mph. Winds will become south in the afternoon.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, with overnight temperatures in the lower 70s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will be hot as triple digits return. Highs will be near 101° with sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10, becoming south in the afternoon. South winds will pick up to about 10 to 15 mph.

Monday evening will be mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be near 75°, with south winds around 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

