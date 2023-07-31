Another triple digit work week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph tonight.

Monday will be hot again as triple digits return. High temperatures in Lubbock will be near 100°, with sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon. Wind speeds will pick up in the afternoon to around 10 to 15 mph.

Day Planner (KCBD)

Monday evening will be mostly clear. Overnight temperatures will be near 75°. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny and hot. High temperatures will be near 102°. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday evening will start mostly clear then become partly cloudy after midnight. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.