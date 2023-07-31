Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Expect triple digits the rest of the week

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tonight will be warmer with temperatures in the mid-70s for the overnight lows. The eastern part of the viewing area may see overnight lows near 80°. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will be hot again with high temperatures near 102° and mostly sunny skies. South winds will be between 10 and 15 mph for most of the day.

Highs
Highs(KCBD)

For the rest of the week expect sunny to mostly sunny skies throughout the day. High temperatures here in Lubbock are expected to be above 100° until Sunday. The good news is there may be some moisture in our forecast going into the weekend. South winds will be persistent for most of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little breezier with wind speeds near 15 and 20 mph. Overnight low temperatures will vary from lower 70s to mid-70s throughout the week.

7 Day
7 Day(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Abernathy man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock County Saturday night.
Abernathy man killed in motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock Co.
A Levelland teen died at a Lubbock hospital after he was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in rollover Sunday afternoon
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man killed in Garza County motorcycle crash
One person is seriously injured and another moderately injured after a crash in South Lubbock...
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
Two men from Lubbock were killed in a rollover early last week in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Two Lubbock men killed in rollover in New Mexico

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
More 100s This Week
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, July 31
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, July 31
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, July 31