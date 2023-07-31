Floyd county producer shares optimism in the industry

FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Floyd county farmer is sharing his optimism after a rough couple of years took a turn.

KCBD last spoke to Mike Lass in April when he had a failed wheat crop and probably wasn’t going to make money back until a plan b changed the outcome.

“We went from no hope and suicidal to wow let’s go to work,” Lass said.

After April, Lass planted another crop instead of following through with his wheat.

“I went in and sowed hay grazer behind the failed wheat for cover as well as cattle because half of our operation is cattle,” Lass said.

Now he has feed for his cattle next winter and a cover crop to prepare for next year’s cotton. As well as this year’s cotton crop that’s looking good. Lass said the situation changing overnight is just part of farming.

“There’s no two ever the same,” Lass said. “We just kind of have a plan and then you better be ready for plan b or plan c because things change and it’s all weather related for the most part.”

Now, he’s sharing his optimism with others encouraging all farmers to not give up.

“You need to plan on success,” Lass said. “If you plan on a failure, or plan for a failure you’re going to have a failure. You know, just step up to the plate and you’re going to hit a home run every time, and when you don’t you don’t.”

When you do get a good year, like Lass is faced with now, he said to run with the opportunity.

“We’re just fortunate that we’ve had some precipitation, we got a crop up, we got a chance,” Lass said.

Lass said he’s optimistic and believes it will rain more to get a bumper crop from cotton this year. If it doesn’t he said he will keep farming because it will get better.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.