KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Franklin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Franklin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old pitbull mix.

Franklin is a sweet, happy boy who loves to give kisses and be petted. He does well with other dogs and loves meeting new people. Franklin is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

