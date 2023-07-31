Levelland teen killed in rollover Sunday afternoon

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland teen died at a Lubbock hospital after he was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.

DPS troopers say 18-year-old Roman Solis was driving west on Sunrise Lane, about three miles northeast of Levelland, when he drifted into the south ditch. Solis overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll.

Solis was taken to UMC in Lubbock via Aerocare where he later died.

Passenger, 19-year-old Andrew Riddle, was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

