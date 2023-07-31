Lubbock Christian High School Wins Henderson Cup

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian High School has won the 2023 TAPPS 3A Henderson Cup!

Given to the athletic program who generates the most points by competing in the TAPPS State Championships.

The Eagles put together a grand total of 89 points total to win their first Henderson Cup since 2005.

Below is how each program finished this past season.

Volleyball - State Finalists

Football - State Champions over St. Paul Shiner

Girls Basketball - State Champions (Third year in a row)

Boys Basketball - State Champions (first since 2013)

Girls Track - State Champions

Boys Track - 3rd in the State

Baseball - State Finalists

Softball - State Runner-up

Girls Golf - 3rd in the State

Choir - 3rd in the State

Band - State Champions

Academics - State Placements

KCBD Sports Zach Fox sits down with the Lubbock Chrisitan coaching staff to relive a Henderson Cup worthy school year.

