Man connected to Lakaria Moore murder found dead in Lubbock motel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man believed to be connected to 18-year-old Lakaria Moore’s murder has been found dead in a Lubbock motel.

Police stated they received a tip the individual was located at the Stadium Motel near 19th and Oxford. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, police began watching one of the rooms of the motel. A few hours later, around 1:40 p.m., a man walked out of the motel room stating another person inside had shot himself.

Upon entering the room, investigators found a man with a gunshot wound. Police also stated it appeared to be self-inflicted.

Police have not confirmed the man’s identity or how he is connected to Moore’s murder.

Moore was first reported missing in May after she was seen leaving a party with her boyfriend, 39-year-old Christopher Carter.

Later, one of Carter’s neighbors heard gunshots from within his home and alerted police.

During their investigation, police found a “bloody blanket and towels” thrown in a trashcan behind the house and evidence of the house being cleaned.

Carter’s vehicle was later found behind a closed business on FM 1729; investigators found Moore’s body in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police named Carter as a suspect in the murder. Police have not confirmed if he is involved in today’s incident.

