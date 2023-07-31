Monday morning top stories: Abernathy man killed in weekend motorcycle crash

Community Coverage Tour
Abernathy man killed in weekend motorcycle crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Jul. 31, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -

Man killed in northwest Lubbock motorcycle crash

Garza County motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

  • DPS troopers are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 84 Saturday near Post
  • Dennis Mundfrom, of Georgetown veered off the road and was thrown from his bike
  • Full story here: Man killed in Garza County motorcycle crash

Heat alerts for Southern U.S.

An Abernathy man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock County Saturday night.
