Monday morning top stories: Abernathy man killed in weekend motorcycle crash
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Man killed in northwest Lubbock motorcycle crash
- An Abernathy man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night on FM 2528, about six miles northwest of Lubbock
- DPS troopers say Jeffery Husketh hit a Jeep after the driver slowed down to make a U-turn
- Full story here: Abernathy man killed in motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock Co.
Garza County motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
- DPS troopers are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 84 Saturday near Post
- Dennis Mundfrom, of Georgetown veered off the road and was thrown from his bike
- Full story here: Man killed in Garza County motorcycle crash
Heat alerts for Southern U.S.
- Heat advisories and warnings are in effect across the southern half of the U.S. today
- Heat indexes of 112 degrees and up are possible from North Texas through Mississippi
- Read more here: July keeps sizzling as Phoenix hits another 110-degree day and wildfires spread in California
