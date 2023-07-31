Monday morning top stories: Abernathy man killed in weekend motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man killed in northwest Lubbock motorcycle crash

An Abernathy man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night on FM 2528, about six miles northwest of Lubbock

DPS troopers say Jeffery Husketh hit a Jeep after the driver slowed down to make a U-turn

Full story here: Abernathy man killed in motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock Co.

Garza County motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

DPS troopers are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 84 Saturday near Post

Dennis Mundfrom, of Georgetown veered off the road and was thrown from his bike

Full story here: Man killed in Garza County motorcycle crash

Heat alerts for Southern U.S.

Heat advisories and warnings are in effect across the southern half of the U.S. today

Heat indexes of 112 degrees and up are possible from North Texas through Mississippi

Read more here: July keeps sizzling as Phoenix hits another 110-degree day and wildfires spread in California

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.