Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel

Lubbock police are on scene at the Country Inn Motel for reports of a possible shooting.
Lubbock police are on scene at the Country Inn Motel for reports of a possible shooting.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth and Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christopher Carter, the sole suspect in 18-year-old Lakaria Moore’s murder, reportedly shot himself in a Lubbock motel this afternoon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search warrant reveals details of Lakaria Moore murder

Police stated they received a tip via the Lubbock Crime Line that Carter was located at the Stadium Motel near 19th and Oxford. Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, police began watching one of the rooms of the motel.

A few hours later, around 1:40 p.m., police stated they attempted to “have Carter exit the room.” However, another man walked out of the motel room; he told police Carter had shot himself.

Upon entering, investigators found Carter with a gunshot wound. Police stated it appeared to be self-inflicted.

Below is LPD’s initial briefing on the situation:

Moore was first reported missing in May after she was seen leaving a party with her boyfriend, 40-year-old Christopher Carter.

Later, one of Carter’s neighbors heard gunshots from within his home and alerted police.

During their investigation, police found a “bloody blanket and towels” thrown in a trashcan behind the house and evidence of the house being cleaned.

Carter’s vehicle was later found behind a closed business on FM 1729; investigators found Moore’s body in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police then named Carter as the sole suspect in the murder.

The investigation into Carter’s death is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Abernathy man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock County Saturday night.
Abernathy man killed in motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock Co.
A Levelland teen died at a Lubbock hospital after he was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in rollover Sunday afternoon
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man killed in Garza County motorcycle crash
One person is seriously injured and another moderately injured after a crash in South Lubbock...
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
Two men from Lubbock were killed in a rollover early last week in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Two Lubbock men killed in rollover in New Mexico

Latest News

FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023,...
Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to have most charges dismissed before September trial
handcuffs
11 more federally charged in Levelland drug trafficking case
Texas Department of Public Safety.
Semitruck driver critically injured in train crash near Amherst
Two men from Lubbock were killed in a rollover early last week in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Two Lubbock men killed in rollover in New Mexico