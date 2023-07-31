Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christopher Carter, the sole suspect in 18-year-old Lakaria Moore’s murder, reportedly shot himself in a Lubbock motel this afternoon.

Police stated they received a tip via the Lubbock Crime Line that Carter was located at the Stadium Motel near 19th and Oxford. Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, police began watching one of the rooms of the motel.

A few hours later, around 1:40 p.m., police stated they attempted to “have Carter exit the room.” However, another man walked out of the motel room; he told police Carter had shot himself.

Upon entering, investigators found Carter with a gunshot wound. Police stated it appeared to be self-inflicted.

Below is LPD’s initial briefing on the situation:

Moore was first reported missing in May after she was seen leaving a party with her boyfriend, 40-year-old Christopher Carter.

Later, one of Carter’s neighbors heard gunshots from within his home and alerted police.

During their investigation, police found a “bloody blanket and towels” thrown in a trashcan behind the house and evidence of the house being cleaned.

Carter’s vehicle was later found behind a closed business on FM 1729; investigators found Moore’s body in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police then named Carter as the sole suspect in the murder.

The investigation into Carter’s death is ongoing.

