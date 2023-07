LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New Kress Head Coach James Shelton takes over a pigskin program that went 6-4 last season.

Coach Shelton is excited to be in Kress and build a family-loving culture for all the athletics at the school.

The Kangaroos will be young, but competitive. They are eying the playoffs.

