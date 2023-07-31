Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Pilot injured after banner plane crashes into ocean near beach

Witnesses said bystanders rushed to the plane to help the pilot to safety. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Officials are investigating after a banner plane crashed onto a South Carolina beach.

WMBF reports the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were called to look into the crash which occurred at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Myrtle Beach.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the pilot of the single-engine PA-18 was the only person on board. He was able to get out of the plane safely.

According to officials, witnesses said bystanders rushed to the crash site to help the pilot get out after the plane hit the water.

Witness Sue Boyd told WMBF she and another woman both called 911 after seeing the crash.

“The banner plane was all of a sudden going down super fast and then it just hit the water and went under. A bunch of civilians came and sprang into action into the water,” she said.

First responders treated the pilot, who was then taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

The plane was removed from the surf via tow truck around 4 p.m. Crews removed the plane’s wings to properly load the aircraft.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Abernathy man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock County Saturday night.
Abernathy man killed in motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock Co.
A Levelland teen died at a Lubbock hospital after he was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in rollover Sunday afternoon
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man killed in Garza County motorcycle crash
One person is seriously injured and another moderately injured after a crash in South Lubbock...
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
Two men from Lubbock were killed in a rollover early last week in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Two Lubbock men killed in rollover in New Mexico

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, and Fulton County Superior Court...
Trump attempt to derail Georgia election investigation rejected by judge
Lubbock police are on scene at the Country Inn Motel for reports of a possible shooting.
Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25