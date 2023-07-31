Community Coverage Tour
Police investigating possible shooting at West Lubbock motel

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on scene at the Country Inn Motel for reports of a possible shooting.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the area near 19th and Oxford.

Injuries are unknown at this time. Police say the will be holding a briefing on the incident shortly.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

