LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A possible train derailment has been reported on US Highway 84 between Amherst and Sudan, according to DPS.

Details are limited at this time, but DPS says a car was involved. Injuries are unknown.

Traffic on west US 84 is being diverted to CR 232.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

