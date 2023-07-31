Semitruck driver critically injured in train crash near Amherst

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A semitruck driver is hospitalized with critical injuries after a train crash on US Highway 84 between Amherst and Sudan.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday, about two miles west of Amherst. Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS said the semi was struck by the train at the intersection of US 84 and CR 125. Bures said that five cars derailed from the train following the crash.

The driver was taken to UMC for their injuries.

BSNF and multiple fire departments are working to clear the scene of any hazardous materials the train was carrying. Troopers are on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Cleanup is expected to last several hours Bures said. Westbound traffic on US 84 is being diverted to CR 232. Eastbound traffic remains open.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

