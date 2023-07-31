Community Coverage Tour
Trader Joe’s falafel recalled because it may contain rocks

Trader Joe's announced a recall of its Fully Cooked Falafel because it could contain rocks.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s is recalling a cooked falafel product because it “may contain rocks.”

The grocery chain announced Friday that the supplier of its Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935) warned it about the product possibly containing rocks.

Trader Joe’s said the recalled falafel is sold in its stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

“All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in its announcement.

Customers are urged to discard the falafel and return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

Trader Joe’s also announced Friday that it was recalling some of its cookies because they also may contain rocks, and the chain recently recalled its broccoli cheddar soup because it may contain insects.

