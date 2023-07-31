Two Lubbock men killed in rollover in New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men from Lubbock were killed in a rollover early last week in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

On Tuesday, July 25, the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover on US Highway 285 around 7:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s identified the victims as 20-year-old Alex Richards and 23-year-old Matthew Keith. Investigators say they were traveling northbound in the inside lane on the highway when they veered off the roadway causing the vehicle to rollover.

Richards was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash. Keith was initially taken to Carlsbad Medical Center where medical staff attempted to stabilize him so he could be flown to Lubbock for treatment. Keith died at UMC the day after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The family of Richards has organized a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. A visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. Friday, August 4.

