Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years

A 91-year-old man in Iowa has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years. (Source: KCCI, MARSHALLTOWN YMCA, CNN)
By Marcus McIntosh, KCCI
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) – A 91-year-old man in Iowa has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years.

Russell Weeden, better known as “Buck,” was a baseball player at Iowa State University in the early ‘50s.

He’s been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has changed a lot, his dedication never wavered.

“I don’t mind it. It’s enjoyable,” Weeden said. “I see people I know.”

Until a few years ago, he was working out five days a week. Now, he works out three days a week with a focus on cardio.

The lifelong Marshalltown resident believes logging regular cardio workouts is the key to his good health and longevity.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are on scene at the Country Inn Motel for reports of a possible shooting.
Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel
A Levelland teen died at a Lubbock hospital after he was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in rollover Sunday afternoon
Two men from Lubbock were killed in a rollover early last week in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Two Lubbock men killed in rollover in New Mexico
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
One person is seriously injured and another moderately injured after a crash in South Lubbock...
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

Latest News

FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the...
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and throws support behind Commissioner Jay Monahan
Ethan Crumbley is escorted into court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland...
Oxford school shooter was ‘feral child’ abandoned by parents, defense psychologist says
U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan argues before a federal jury that 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack...
Jury begins weighing death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Second supermoon of the year happens tonight
This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Rex Heuermann, architect accused of killing 3 women in Gilgo Beach, is due back in court