Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Afternoon showers today, dry, hot tomorrow

By Shania Jackson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few isolated showers are beginning to develop along the Texas/ New Mexico border. As of 4:45 p.m., they remained outside of the viewing area but were pushing east.

Radar
Radar(KCBD)

If these storms do develop within our viewing area they are expected to die down by midnight.

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s. It has been partly cloudy this evening but after midnight we are expecting mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be hot again with high temperatures near 100°. Sunny skies are expected once again with south winds around 10 to 15 mph.

For Thursday, Friday, and Saturday things are expected to be fairly similar. High temperatures in the lower 100s with sunny skies. Thursday and Friday will have south winds around 10 to 15 mph. No moisture is expected in the forecast for these days. Sunday evening is expected to bring some moisture to the area. Monday and Tuesday of next week temperatures are expected to be in the 90s finally.

7 Day
7 Day(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man believed to be connected to Lakaria Moore’s murder has been found dead in a Lubbock motel.
Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel
A Levelland teen died at a Lubbock hospital after he was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in rollover Sunday afternoon
Two men from Lubbock were killed in a rollover early last week in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Two Lubbock men killed in rollover in New Mexico
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
One person is seriously injured and another moderately injured after a crash in South Lubbock...
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

Latest News

Temperatures will peak well above average today, by about five to eight degrees.
August Heat and a Sturgeon Moon
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, August 1
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, August 1
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, August 1