Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Healthwise: Texas WIC offering hotline for breastfeeding mothers

By Karin McCay
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - August is national breastfeeding month, emphasizing the many benefits it brings to babies and their mothers.

Breast milk can protect babies from illness and allergies. For moms, it has been linked to lower rates of diabetes, heart disease and even certain cancers. However, breastfeeding can be challenging at times. Texas WIC is offering a free 24/7 lactation support hotline to answer any questions at any time of the day or night.

In fact, WIC has launched a public service announcement to get the word out that even the most experienced moms could learn breastfeeding does not work like magic after the first baby.

The PSA shows a woman holding a newborn with her two older children nearby.

“I thought ‘hey, I’ve done this twice before. I know what I’m doing,” she said in the PSA. “But I did not expect this. Thanks to WIC, I got the breastfeeding help I needed.”

Even those who do not qualify for WIC can still take advantage of free nutrition and breastfeeding classes. Those who do qualify can get a free breast pump and pumping supplies.

For more information, or to see the qualifications, visit TexasWIC.org/apply or call 1-800-942-3678.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are on scene at the Country Inn Motel for reports of a possible shooting.
Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel
A Levelland teen died at a Lubbock hospital after he was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in rollover Sunday afternoon
An Abernathy man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock County Saturday night.
Abernathy man killed in motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock Co.
Two men from Lubbock were killed in a rollover early last week in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Two Lubbock men killed in rollover in New Mexico
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst

Latest News

Healthwise: Texas WIC offering hotline for breastfeeding mothers
Healthwise: Texas WIC offering hotline for breastfeeding mothers
Tharon Drake inspires kids and adults at the Center of Recreational Excellence or C.O.R.E...
Hobbs coach Tharon Drake uses personal challenge to inspire others
Free prenatal resource fair at Hodges Community Center
Life Lessons from Sylvia Hill After 94 Years
Life lessons from Sylvia Hill after 94 years