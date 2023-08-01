Healthwise: Texas WIC offering hotline for breastfeeding mothers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - August is national breastfeeding month, emphasizing the many benefits it brings to babies and their mothers.

Breast milk can protect babies from illness and allergies. For moms, it has been linked to lower rates of diabetes, heart disease and even certain cancers. However, breastfeeding can be challenging at times. Texas WIC is offering a free 24/7 lactation support hotline to answer any questions at any time of the day or night.

In fact, WIC has launched a public service announcement to get the word out that even the most experienced moms could learn breastfeeding does not work like magic after the first baby.

The PSA shows a woman holding a newborn with her two older children nearby.

“I thought ‘hey, I’ve done this twice before. I know what I’m doing,” she said in the PSA. “But I did not expect this. Thanks to WIC, I got the breastfeeding help I needed.”

Even those who do not qualify for WIC can still take advantage of free nutrition and breastfeeding classes. Those who do qualify can get a free breast pump and pumping supplies.

For more information, or to see the qualifications, visit TexasWIC.org/apply or call 1-800-942-3678.

