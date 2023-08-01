Community Coverage Tour
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Peaches

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Peaches, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old pitbull mix.

Peaches is sweet, playful and smart. She does very well with other dogs and would be great in any home. Peaches is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. The shelter is temporarily closed, but when it reopens this sweet girl is ready for you to adopt her for free.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Franklin.

