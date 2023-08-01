Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock Animal Services temporarily suspending intakes, adoptions due to animal illness

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) is temporarily suspending all intakes and adoptions while waiting for laboratory diagnostics related to an animal illness. Out of an abundance of caution, no animals will be accepted at LAS at this time, and no adoptions will be processed until further notice.

Additionally, only City of Lubbock LAS staff will be permitted in the facility. The facility will be closed to the public, and no volunteers will be permitted until further notice.

Citizens in need of curbside service can call LAS at 806-775-2057.

