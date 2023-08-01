Lubbock family devastated after losing home in fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home east of the city.

It was a regular weekend for the Rodriguez family, until Elsa Rodriguez smelled smoke and looked out of her kitchen window.

“She was doing the dishes,” Ramirez said. “She was like ‘what is that,’ and she thought her neighbors were barbecuing, and she said ‘that’s not barbeque,’” Rebecca Ramirez, the daughter of Elsa and Felix Rodriquez, said.

Elsa said the fire happened fast.

“She noticed a fire over by the fence, and the wind just brought it this way towards us, it took our shed first, traveled to the car, the car exploded and then caught the trailer on fire,” Ramirez said.

She stated her mother jumped into action to get everyone to safety.

“She was on the phone with the police and getting my nieces ready,” Ramirez said. “They were still in their normal clothes, they weren’t even dressed, yet. She put shoes on them and my niece was like, ‘you’re scaring me, what’s going on?’”

The Rodriguez family made it safely across the street, but their home was engulfed in flames.

“My mom and dad worked really hard for it, and it’s just gone,” she said.

Family has been by their side as they navigate this tragedy; they paid for a hotel room until the Rodriguez’s are able to get back on their feet.

“But the hotel is not home, and it’s kinda hard to live in a hotel, like my dad said he just wants to go home,” she said.

The Rodriguez family lost their two cats, toys, clothes and a lifetime of memories. They just paid off the house and were in the process of getting insured. Now, they have no place to call home.

“We really need help with donations, to get them in something that’s permanent,” she said.

The Rodriguez family is in need of adult clothes and monetary donations so they can begin the rebuilding process. Those who wish to donate clothes can drop them off at Saint Francis Ministries located at 1611 10th St.

Those interested in donating in monetary form can click here. The family is also looking for a few extra hands to tear down what is left of their house to create a clean space for a new home.

