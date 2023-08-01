Tuesday morning top stories: Suspect in teen’s murder found dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Suspect in teen’s murder found dead

The man accused of killing an 18-year-old Lubbock girl shot himself as police tried to take him into custody

Officer’s found Christopher Carter’s body at a motel near 19th and the Marsha Sharp Freeway

Full story here: Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel

Truck driver dies after train crash

A truck driver, from Borger, is dead after a train hit his semi yesterday morning in Lamb County

DPS troopers say Brent Michael Spahich failed to yield the right-of-way to the train, which derailed during the crash

Read more here: 25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst

City proposing property tax hike

The City of Lubbock is considering a property tax rate increase of nearly one-and-a-half cents for the next fiscal year budget

That would be an extra $110 in taxes on a home worth $210,000

Details here: Lubbock city council proposing potential property tax increase

