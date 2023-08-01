Community Coverage Tour
Tuesday morning top stories: Suspect in teen’s murder found dead

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Suspect in teen’s murder found dead

Truck driver dies after train crash

City proposing property tax hike

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines.

Lubbock police are on scene at the Country Inn Motel for reports of a possible shooting.
Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel
A Levelland teen died at a Lubbock hospital after he was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in rollover Sunday afternoon
Two men from Lubbock were killed in a rollover early last week in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Two Lubbock men killed in rollover in New Mexico
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
One person is seriously injured and another moderately injured after a crash in South Lubbock...
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

File Graphic
Lubbock city council proposing potential property tax increase
All Lubbock County ARPA covid relief funding allocated
