Tuesday morning top stories: Suspect in teen’s murder found dead
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Suspect in teen’s murder found dead
- The man accused of killing an 18-year-old Lubbock girl shot himself as police tried to take him into custody
- Officer’s found Christopher Carter’s body at a motel near 19th and the Marsha Sharp Freeway
- Full story here: Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel
Truck driver dies after train crash
- A truck driver, from Borger, is dead after a train hit his semi yesterday morning in Lamb County
- DPS troopers say Brent Michael Spahich failed to yield the right-of-way to the train, which derailed during the crash
- Read more here: 25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
City proposing property tax hike
- The City of Lubbock is considering a property tax rate increase of nearly one-and-a-half cents for the next fiscal year budget
- That would be an extra $110 in taxes on a home worth $210,000
- Details here: Lubbock city council proposing potential property tax increase
