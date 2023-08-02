Adventure Park to host Summer Fun Fest Saturday, Aug. 5
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join Adventure Park for its Summer Fun Fest and Beach Party all day Saturday, August 5!
Details below:
Live Music - Food Trucks - Car Show
- The Fun Begins at 10am with a Car Show & Food Trucks!
- Beach Party activities every hour!
- Music begins at 6pm.
- PLUS Live Demonstration of Go Kart made out of Sand! Want to learn how to make a sandcastle from a PRO?
