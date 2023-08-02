Community Coverage Tour
Adventure Park to host Summer Fun Fest Saturday, Aug. 5

Join Adventure Park for its Summer Fun Fest and Beach Party all day Saturday, August 5!
Join Adventure Park for its Summer Fun Fest and Beach Party all day Saturday, August 5!(Adventure Park)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join Adventure Park for its Summer Fun Fest and Beach Party all day Saturday, August 5!

Details below:

Live Music - Food Trucks - Car Show

  • The Fun Begins at 10am with a Car Show & Food Trucks!
  • Beach Party activities every hour!
  • Music begins at 6pm.
  • PLUS Live Demonstration of Go Kart made out of Sand! Want to learn how to make a sandcastle from a PRO?

