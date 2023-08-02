Community Coverage Tour
Arrest made in connection with Lakaria Moore murder investigation

Lakaria Moore's family and friends hosted a candlelight vigil at Mae Simmons Park to honor her.
Lakaria Moore's family and friends hosted a candlelight vigil at Mae Simmons Park to honor her.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Tahdeejah Washington-Harris, 29, is in custody following her arrest Wednesday morning, in connection to the homicide investigation of Lakaria Moore, 18. Washington-Harris was taken into custody around 11:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Slaton Road. She is charged with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

Washington-Harris’ arrest is one aspect of months of investigative work by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Center, following the disappearance and murder of Moore. Moore was initially reported missing on May 21st at 9:03 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Jayton Avenue. Her remains were found outside city limits on Monday, May 22nd near North County Road 3000 and East County Road 6650. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Carter, 40, the same day, and continued their investigation into multiple persons of interest.

Over the course of the next couple of months, an array of various and wide-ranging tips were passed on to investigators regarding Carter’s location. However, many lacked detail regarding his exact location. A concrete and definitive tip through Crime Line was received at the end of July, and on July 31st, investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center received information pertaining to Carter’s location and proceeded to the Stadium Motel in the 4100 block of 19thStreet around 10:30 a.m. While surveilling, investigators attempted to have Carter exit the room he was in shortly before 1:40 p.m. At that time, a male exited the room, informing officers there was a deceased male inside. Upon entry, officers located the male, who is believed to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later identified as Christopher Wayne Carter, 40.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined Washington-Harris provided and aided Carter with the means to avoid his arrest, prompting the charges for hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

The Lubbock Police Department continues its investigation regarding the in-custody death of Carter and the homicide investigation into Lakaria Moore.

