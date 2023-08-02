Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Increasing Risk of Heat-Illness

With yesterday's high of 101°, Lubbock this year so far has recorded 23 days with a temperature...
With yesterday's high of 101°, Lubbock this year so far has recorded 23 days with a temperature of at least 100°.(KCBD First Alert)
By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As temperatures again rise the risk of heat-related illness also increases. I am forecasting triple-digit highs for Lubbock through the week. Remember to practice heat safety.

As temperatures again rise the risk of heat-related illness also increases. Remember to...
As temperatures again rise the risk of heat-related illness also increases. Remember to practice heat safety.(KCBD First Alert)

Yesterday’s high at the Lubbock airport was 101°. That’s seven degrees above the August 1 average high and five short of the record (106° in 1966). The only reports of measurable rainfall came from Lea County. Tatum with 0.09″ and Hobbs with 0.05″

While triple-digit heat is not unusual in early August, my forecast highs are well-above...
While triple-digit heat is not unusual in early August, my forecast highs are well-above average for early August.(KCBD First Alert)

While triple-digit heat is not unusual in early August, my forecast highs are well-above average and (on some days) approaching records for early August. Including today. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and sweltering. Similar to yesterday, there’s just enough humidity that a few storms may pop up late today over the western viewing area, primarily near the state line.

Lubbock’s August 2 average high is 94°. The record high for the date is 105° in 2012. Temperatures will continue to peak five to ten degrees above average through the weekend.

Similar to yesterday, there's just enough humidity that a few storms may pop up late today over...
Similar to yesterday, there's just enough humidity that a few storms may pop up late today over the western viewing area, primarily near the state line.(KCBD First Alert)

Like yesterday, the storm chance is very limited. A few storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening hours near the New Mexico state line. Like yesterday, any storms are likely to be short-lived and few and far between. Severe weather is not expected, but strong wind gusts may occur as storms collapse this evening.

This morning’s sunrise was at 7:00 AM. Lubbock won’t see an earlier sunrise for nearly nine months. Not until April 30.

The full Sturgeon supermoon taken on August 2nd, 2023.
The full Sturgeon supermoon taken on August 2nd, 2023.(Warren Faught)

If you missed last night’s “super moon”, it should still be rather spectacular as it rises in the east around 10 tonight. As I noted here yesterday, it is called a “super moon” because at this time it is slightly nearer to earth than during its average orbit. As such, it appears brighter and may appear slightly larger to some people.

Plus, you’ll have another chance to see a “super moon” at the end of the month. In addition to “super”, the August 30 moon will be a “blue moon”, not because it is blue in color (it won’t be) but because it will be the second full moon in the same calendar month.

This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day.
This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day.(KCBD First Alert)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man believed to be connected to Lakaria Moore’s murder has been found dead in a Lubbock motel.
Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel
210 Redwood ave mobile home fire
Lubbock family devastated after losing home in fire
Two men from Lubbock were killed in a rollover early last week in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Two Lubbock men killed in rollover in New Mexico
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
Lubbock Animal Services
Lubbock Animal Services temporarily suspending intakes, adoptions due to animal illness

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, August 2
Radar
Afternoon showers today, dry, hot tomorrow
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Tuesday, Aug. 1
KCBD News at 6 Weather - Tuesday, Aug. 1