KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Isaac

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Isaac, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old shepherd mix.

Isaac is a super sweet and affectionate boy. He loves to get attention and give you kisses. He also still has some puppy energy left, so going on long walks are his favorite. Isaac is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. The shelter is temporarily closed, but when it reopens this sweet girl is ready for you to adopt her for free.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Peaches.

