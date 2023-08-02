KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Isaac

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Isaac, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old shepherd mix.

Isaac is a super sweet and affectionate boy. He loves to get attention and give you kisses. He also still has some puppy energy left, so going on long walks are his favorite. Isaac is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. The shelter is temporarily closed, but when it reopens this sweet girl is ready for you to adopt her for free.

