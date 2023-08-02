LPD: Woman arrested after helping murder suspect Christopher Carter hide for two weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have made an arrest in the murder investigation of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore, two days after her suspected killer 40-year-old Christopher Carter shot and killed himself at a Lubbock motel.

29-year-old Tahdeejah Washington-Harris was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. An arrest warrant revealed additional details the day of Carter’s death.

Moore was initially reported missing on May 21 in the 2100 block of North Jayton Avenue. Her remains were found the next day outside city limits near North CR 3000 and East CR 6650. That same day, investigators obtained a search warrant for Carter. Police say they continued their investigation into multiple persons of interest.

Christopher Carter es buscado por el asesinato de Lakaria Moore (kcbd)

Since May, police say investigators received multiple tips regarding where Carter was, but weren’t given specific details of his exact location. On Monday, July 30, investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center received a credible tip through Crime Line he was located at the Stadium Motel near 19th and Oxford.

Police arrived at the motel around 10:30 a.m. and watched the building. Washington-Harris was reportedly seen leaving the motel room. Once she had driven away from the motel, authorities pulled her over.

Washington-Harris confirmed Carter was in the motel room. Authorities also had a brief conversation with Carter when he called Washington-Harris’ cell phone.

Around 1:40 p.m., TAG investigators announced themselves and ordered Carter to leave the room. However, a man exited the room and told officers another man was dead inside. Officers stated the man suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later identified as Carter.

Police confirmed Christopher Carter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday at the Stadium Motel. (KCBD)

Washington-Harris is accused of aiding Carter to avoid arrest. She was brought to the Lubbock police station to be interviewed. She admitted to police she had helped him with hotel rooms and money to hide him from law enforcement. She had been assisting him for about two weeks before his death.

Moore’s Mother, Ladesia Dial, hosted a news conference Tuesday afternoon demanding police take action and arrest two others she claims were involved in her daughter’s murder.

WATCH: Family of murdered Lubbock teen demanding justice after apparent suicide of her accused killer

At this time, Moore’s murder remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.