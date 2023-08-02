Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock woman dies in Tuesday crash

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Tuesday evening crash in Nolan County has left two women dead and one man injured.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m., according to a DPS report. Lisa Merxbauer, 66, of San Antonio was driving with 65-year-old Robin Lawrence of Lubbock riding as a passenger.

The two women were reportedly heading southeast on Business 84, approaching an intersection at Hwy. 84. Authorities stated another vehicle was driving on the highway toward the intersection; Merxbauer’s vehicle then pulled into the roadway and into its path.

Merxbauer and Lawrence’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side; the two women were seriously injured and died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured. He was taken to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital for treatment and was later released.

