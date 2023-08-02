One seriously injured in ‘emergency situation’ near Lubbock hotel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to an “emergency situation” near a Lubbock hotel, according to police.

The call came in just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police responded to the 600 block of Avenue Q near the Double Tree Hotel.

Police stated one person has been seriously injured; additional injuries are unknown.

People are advised to avoid the area as is it still an “active situation,” according to police. Police did not give details on the nature of the situation.

This is a developing story; check back later for more information.

