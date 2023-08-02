Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs

ANTON, Texas (KCBD) - Adam Ramirez is the new head coach for the Anton Bulldogs, taking over for his friend Matthew Hoover, who unexpectedly passed away back in November.

They want to keep things rolling for Coach Hoover.

”He’s still going to be a big part of this program. They know what the expectations he had for them are. They are going to come out and battle for him.”

Four starters are back on both sides of the ball on a squad that will be tough.

With the kids they have, Anton is eyeing a District Championship.

