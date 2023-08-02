Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTON, Texas (KCBD) - Adam Ramirez is the new head coach for the Anton Bulldogs, taking over for his friend Matthew Hoover, who unexpectedly passed away back in November.

They want to keep things rolling for Coach Hoover.

”He’s still going to be a big part of this program. They know what the expectations he had for them are. They are going to come out and battle for him.”

Four starters are back on both sides of the ball on a squad that will be tough.

With the kids they have, Anton is eyeing a District Championship.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man believed to be connected to Lakaria Moore’s murder has been found dead in a Lubbock motel.
Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel
A Levelland teen died at a Lubbock hospital after he was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in rollover Sunday afternoon
Two men from Lubbock were killed in a rollover early last week in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Two Lubbock men killed in rollover in New Mexico
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
One person is seriously injured and another moderately injured after a crash in South Lubbock...
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets
Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets
Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets
Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets
New Kress Head Coach James Shelton
Pigskin Preview: Kress Kangaroos