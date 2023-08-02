Community Coverage Tour
Pigskin Preview: Sands Mustangs

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ACKERLY, Texas (KCBD) - The Sands Mustangs went 2-8 in their first season under Tye Keith.

The Mustangs return four starters on both sides and have quickness and experience.

Non-District will prepare the athletes from Ackerly for the brutally tough District with Rankin, Garden City, Borden County and Grady.

Sands will fight and battle to try to earn a playoff spot.

