Pigskin Preview: Sands Mustangs

ACKERLY, Texas (KCBD) - The Sands Mustangs went 2-8 in their first season under Tye Keith.

The Mustangs return four starters on both sides and have quickness and experience.

Non-District will prepare the athletes from Ackerly for the brutally tough District with Rankin, Garden City, Borden County and Grady.

Sands will fight and battle to try to earn a playoff spot.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.