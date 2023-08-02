South Plains College seeks nominations for 2023 Distinguished Alumni

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The South Plains College Office of Development and Alumni Relations is now accepting applications for the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award! Honorees will be recognized as part of the annual Scholarship Banquet on Nov. 2.

“Receiving nominations from the community for the Distinguished Alumni Award is integral to the selection process because they are the ones who work with and are impacted by SPC alumni,” says Catherine Krueger, assistant director of development and alumni relations. “We want to honor those alumni who got their start at SPC, and we rely on the public to identify our former students who have used their South Plains College education to become influential and meaningful members of society.”

Recipients of this prestigious award are former students of SPC who have made noteworthy accomplishments in their professional careers and in their communities. The award has been presented to former students in various professions including medicine, professional sports, education, welding and philanthropy. Recent recipients include Derrell Edwards (NASCAR), John Duff (National Sorghum Producers), Sgt. Joshua Bartlett (Lubbock Sherriff’s Office), Kevin Dane (Google) and Stephanie Lynn Smith (SPC).

Nominees must demonstrate how South Plains College was a legitimate part of their educational experiences. A nominee must have worked at least 10 years in their chosen profession or have made significant contributions in their career if less than 10 years. Additionally, nominees must be recognized for outstanding contributions and achievements by colleagues or employers. All nominations are screened by the Awards Committee, which submits its recommendations to the President of the College. The recommendations are affirmed by the South Plains College Board of Regents through an official resolution bestowing the award.

Nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award are not only welcomed but encouraged from community members, and the nomination form can be picked up at the SPC Development and Alumni Relations Office or at www.southplainscollege.edu/alumni-giving/alumni-friends/nominationforms.php. Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 25, 2023.

For more information, contact Krueger at (806) 716-2103 or by email at ckrueger@southplainscollege.edu.

