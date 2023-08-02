Community Coverage Tour
Texas Tech Football announces sellout for Oregon game

Texas Tech Football
Texas Tech Football(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Texas Tech announced Wednesday it is officially sold out of its primary ticket inventory for the Sept. 9 home opener versus Oregon outside a limited amount of season tickets still remaining through the Athletics Ticket Office.

Season tickets are the only avenue at this point for fans to catch the highly-anticipated matchup between the Red Raiders and Ducks inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Season tickets are priced for as low as $185 per seat and options remain in both the east and west sides of the stadium.

A spot inside Jones AT&T Stadium has become the hottest ticket in town heading into Joey McGuire’s second season leading the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has already sold more than 31,000 season tickets to this point, which ranks among the top-six totals in program history.

Single-game tickets for the remaining five games are still on sale with inventory moving at a significant pace. Texas Tech will host Tarleton State one week after the Oregon game on Sept. 16 as well as Kansas State, TCU, UCF and Houston all during Big 12 Conference play.

For more information or to purchase season tickets, please contact the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or visit the online ticket portal at TexasTech.com

