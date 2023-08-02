Wednesday morning top stories: Lakaria Moore’s family calls for justice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lakaria Moore’s family calls for justice

The mother of Lakaria Moore is calling for more people to be charged in connection with her murder

Ladesai Dial says she received a recording showing two other men with the suspect after Moore died

WATCH: Family of murdered Lubbock teen demanding justice after apparent suicide of her accused killer

Hobbs deploys AI gun detection system

The City of Hobbs is now using an artificial intelligence system on all city cameras to detect guns

The city says the Zero Eyes system can help police get ahead of gun violence

Read more here: City of Hobbs deploying AI gun detection software city-wide

Trump indicted for election conspiracy

A federal grand jury indicted former President Trump on four felony counts in connection with the 2020 election investigation

The indictment says Trump spread lies and organized fake electors in an attempt to stay in power

Details here: Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power

