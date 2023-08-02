Wednesday morning top stories: Lakaria Moore’s family calls for justice
Lakaria Moore’s family calls for justice
- The mother of Lakaria Moore is calling for more people to be charged in connection with her murder
- Ladesai Dial says she received a recording showing two other men with the suspect after Moore died
- WATCH: Family of murdered Lubbock teen demanding justice after apparent suicide of her accused killer
Hobbs deploys AI gun detection system
- The City of Hobbs is now using an artificial intelligence system on all city cameras to detect guns
- The city says the Zero Eyes system can help police get ahead of gun violence
- Read more here: City of Hobbs deploying AI gun detection software city-wide
Trump indicted for election conspiracy
- A federal grand jury indicted former President Trump on four felony counts in connection with the 2020 election investigation
- The indictment says Trump spread lies and organized fake electors in an attempt to stay in power
- Details here: Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
