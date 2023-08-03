Fire Marshal’s Office investigating arson after Central Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is searching for an arson suspect after crews responded to a house fire in Central Lubbock Thursday morning.

Just before, 10 a.m. firefighters were called to a structure fire near 20th Street and Ave L. Crews arrived to a home with visible smoke and determined the fire was in a room near the rear of the structure.

The fire was quickly extinguished with zero injuries.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be arson. The suspect is described as a Hispanic female, between the ages of 30 to 35, 5′”4 to 5′6″ tall and approximately 100 to 120lbs wearing a black tank top, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or FirePrevention@MyLubbock.us.

