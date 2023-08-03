LCU announces partnership with local schools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University (LCU) School of Education hosted a press conference and signing today on the LCU campus to announce the LCU Ed-Vantage program, a collaboration with Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD, and Brownfield ISD to enhance graduate education opportunities for employees of the districts that pursue a Graduate Education degree at LCU.

Employees of each of the districts who enroll in LCU Graduate Education programs will now receive a tuition discount from the University. Each of the school districts and LCU School of Education have a long history of supporting one another, and this new partnership will aid in the continuation and growth of support.

Dr. Sam Ayers, LCU Director of Graduate Education, shared the following, “The LCU Ed-Vantage initiative allows us to partner with area districts and their employees as we continue the important work of equipping future educational leaders for service in schools on the South Plains. We are committed to engaging our students in meaningful learning experiences as we address theory and practice. Our LCU faculty are honored to walk with these graduate students as they complete additional degrees and certifications that will qualify them for additional responsibilities in their schools and districts.”

Dr. Kent Gallaher, Provost and Chief Academic Officer for LCU, shared, “The LCU Ed-Vantage program is designed to provide financial assistance for teachers in partner districts who wish to continue their professional development through graduate study. Teachers in the program will receive a 10% tuition discount on top of a $2000 educator scholarship for any graduate degree program offered in the LCU School of Education. We are thrilled to kick this program off with our first four partner school districts: Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD, and Brownfield ISD. We are grateful to the superintendents of these districts, Dr. Kathy Rollo (LISD), Mr. Keith Bryant (LCISD), Dr. Michelle McCord (FISD), and Mr. Chris Smith (BISD), for partnering with us to make professional development in their districts more accessible.”

LCU School of Education has multiple graduate degree offerings to enhance the leadership of area school districts and to enhance the abilities of specialized program coordinators in those districts. Graduate students in the School of Education go on to become principals, specialists in dyslexia or special education, and even superintendents.

“LCU has a rich history of preparing educators. Under Dr. David Boyer’s leadership LCU’s School of Education has earned a reputation for offering a high-touch, student-centered, education model with mentoring at its core,” Dr. Gallaher continued. “The results speak for themselves: one third of Region 17 administrators and 43% of Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, and Frenship ISD administrators hold an LCU credential. Lubbock Christian University is clearly the school of choice in our region for educators seeking advanced degrees, and we are committed to helping solve the teacher crisis in West Texas. We offer a wide array of graduate programs in education, ranging from principal and superintendent programs to specializations in dyslexia to more traditional graduate programs in curriculum and instruction, special education, and educational leadership.”

Dr. Ayers and Dr. David Boyer, Dean of the LCU School of Education, are continually working to equip and prepare educators to be the best they can be in their field. Both were instrumental in making this collaboration possible, along with each of the superintendents from LISD, LCISD, FISD, and BISD.

Dr. Boyer shared, “The School of Education is excited to enhance collaboration with these local school district partners through the LCU Ed-Vantage initiative. We continually strive to prepare exemplary professional educators that embrace our common mission and exemplify Christian leadership in every aspect of the educational profession. It is our prayer that this initiative will aid many more educators in their graduate studies as they continue to positively impact K-12 students for years to come. We appreciate Dr. Sam Ayers, director of graduate education, for his vision and leadership in this alliance.”

Dr. Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD Superintendent, said, “Lubbock Christian University is a valued partner of Lubbock ISD, and the new Ed-Vantage program is another way it supports our educational leaders as they learn and grow. We share LCU’s commitment in continuing the development of educators as they nurture, develop, and inspire every child, every day in Lubbock ISD.”

Keith Bryant, Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent, stated, “Lubbock Christian University has a long history of growing dedicated, inspiring educators, many of whom have gone on to pour into the minds and hearts of students in our very own district. This opportunity paves the way for so many already-phenomenal Lubbock-Cooper teachers to become extraordinary educational leaders.”

The LCU School of Education is committed to equipping educators to become agents of change through effective teaching and leadership. Programs integrate a Christian worldview to encourage students to have high morals and standards in their work in the field of education. It is their hope that partnering with employees of local school districts who are already in the classroom through the LCU Ed-Vantage program will encourage and strengthen the good work they are already doing in the classroom.

“Brownfield ISD is excited to partner with such a quality institution as Lubbock Christian University,” commented Brownfield ISD Superintendent Chris Smith. “We have seen the quality of the graduates produced by LCU, and we look forward to increasing our numbers of LCU graduates through the Ed- Vantage partnership.” And Dr. Michelle McCord added, “Lubbock Christian University has a rich tradition of excellence. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with LCU in this new venture that will open doors for educators to continue their learning.”

Dr. Gallaher concluded, “Strong communities start with strong schools, and the LCU Ed-Vantage program is one way that LCU is helping our communities to be stronger, healthier, and more vibrant.”

For more information on LCU’s Graduate Education programs visit LCU.edu/graduate-education.

