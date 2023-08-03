Levelland woman sentenced to life for murder of 2-year-old son

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland woman has pleaded guilty to the murder of her son, 2-year-old Elijah Lebario.

In Feb. 2020, police were alerted to the boy’s death after he was taken to Covenant Levelland with severe injuries.

When he arrived, his body was covered in bruises and his internal body temperature was 81 degrees. Most healthy children have a body temperature measuring between 97.7 degrees and 99.5 degrees, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Due to the severity of his condition, he was taken to UMC in Lubbock. However, when he arrived, medical staff pronounced him dead.

His injuries prompted an investigation into his mother, Samantha Dawn Mathis, and her boyfriend, Robert Garza, Jr. Authorities soon discovered the two adults had assaulted Elijah prior to his death.

Samantha Dawn Mathis and Elijah Lebario. (Source: Levelland Police Department)

Mathis was arrested by the Levelland Police Department and was charged with capital murder and injury to a child. A murder warrant was issued for Garza; he was later arrested and also charged with injury to a child and violation of a bond or protective order.

Elijah’s brother, just two years older than him at the time, was also evaluated. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services interviewed the 4-year-old and discovered bruising on his body as well. He was treated at a Lubbock hospital and released into the care of family members.

Mathis pleaded guilty to both murder and injury to a child in a Levelland courtroom on Thursday morning. She was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge and an additional ten years for the injury to a child charge.

The sentences are stacked, meaning she would serve her life sentence before her 10-year sentence would begin.

