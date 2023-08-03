LPD: Drug deal led to shooting that seriously injured 1, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting near a Central Lubbock hotel Wednesday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a civil disturbance in the 500 block Ave. Q. Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Angel Rosellio lying outside of a vehicle at the intersection of 6th and Ave. Q with a gunshot wound.

Rosellio was taken to UMC with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting happened at a hotel in the 600 block of Ave. Q after a drug deal. 18-year-old Noah Mejia was arrested in connection with the shooting. Police say Mejia was shot during the exchange of gunfire and was taken to UMC with minor injuries before he was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

