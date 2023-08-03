Lubbock man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal 2016 motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a 2016 crash left a one man dead.

James Albert Pritchard, 55, was first arrested on the evening of Sept. 18, 2016, after rear-ending a motorcyclist, who was hospitalized and later died from his injuries.

Police stated 50-year-old Sammy Castaneda was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 50th and Indiana Avenue when Pritchard, driving a Ford F-150, crashed into him from behind. Both vehicles flew into the intersection and crashed into two additional vehicles. Castaneda was seriously injured in the crash; he was taken to UMC for treatment, but later died.

2016 fatal motorcycle crash (KCBD)

Pritchard sustained minor injuries and was also taken to UMC. Investigators suspected he had been drinking and that it may have contributed to the crash.

Pritchard reportedly refused to perform field sobriety tests. Police also found two opened 24 oz. Bud Light Lime-A-Rita containers in his vehicle.

After he was placed under arrest, he refused to give samples of his breath or blood, saying “there are two very good lawyers in this town and they advised me to not give my blood.”

He was treated at UMC and later booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Pritchard has had other charges involving drinking and driving, according to court records. The month before Castaneda’s death, Pritchard was charged with a DUI after police found him asleep behind the wheel with multiple alcohol containers in his truck. He also faced similar charges in 2013.

On Thursday, Pritchard pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a DWI charge. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, however, the sentence was suspended to 10 years of community supervision. His vehicle also must be fitted with an interlock system requiring him to take a breathalyzer test before driving.

On Sept. 1, Pritchard will begin 120 days of shock time in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

He was also sentenced to 6 to 180 days of jail time for his DWI charge, however, he has already served 274 days. His driver license is also suspended for 120 days.

