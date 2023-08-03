Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Man accused of hiding camera inside restroom to record hospital staff, sheriff says

Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical...
Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center and recorded dozens of individuals, deputies said.(JPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A recording device was found concealed in a “staff only” bathroom at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Andrew Matthews, 37, on Wednesday after an employee discovered the camera and reported it to the hospital’s security staff.

The staff identified Matthews as a possible suspect and turned him over to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators, officials say.

Dozens of videos exist on the device, taken inside of what authorities believe are “staff only” restrooms, according to a preliminary investigation.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says there are clearly at least 10 individuals in the videos. As a result, Matthews has been booked into jail on 10 counts of video voyeurism.

The investigation is just beginning and more charges are expected, Lopinto says.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tahdeejah Washington-Harris, 29
LPD: Woman arrested after helping murder suspect Christopher Carter hide for two weeks
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Lubbock woman dies in Tuesday crash
Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting near a Central Lubbock hotel Wednesday evening.
LPD: Drug deal led to shooting that seriously injured 1, suspect arrested
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
A Wolfforth woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging early Wednesday...
Wolfforth woman killed in early Wednesday morning crash while jogging

Latest News

FILE - Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2022.
Man charged with cheating Home Depot stores out of nearly $300,000 with door-return scam
FILE - The Justice Department in February launched a civil rights probe into allegations levied...
Mississippi ex-law enforcement charged with civil rights offenses against 2 Black men during raid
The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is searching for an arson suspect after crews responded to a...
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating arson after Central Lubbock house fire
FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a...
Trump is en route to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election