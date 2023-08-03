North Lubbock shooting, car chase leaves one hospitalized overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting and chase that led to one person being hospitalized overnight.

Police say they were initially called to a convenience store at an intersection near the Clovis Highway and Indiana Ave. A caller said two vehicles seemed to be in a chase and the people in the vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other.

The alleged chase ended in one of the vehicles flipping. One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

