Pedestrian seriously injured in west Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night.

Authorities were called out to the intersection of 19th Street and Kewanee Avenue at 9:49 p.m. for reports of a crash.

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

