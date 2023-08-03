Pedestrian seriously injured in west Lubbock crash
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night.
Authorities were called out to the intersection of 19th Street and Kewanee Avenue at 9:49 p.m. for reports of a crash.
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.
The crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.
