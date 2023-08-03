Pigskin Preview: Borden County Coyotes

GAIL, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in 15 years, the Borden County Coyotes did not win the District Championship and did not make the playoffs.

They finished 6-4 last season.

With a good portion of returners back, the Coyotes will be competitive and battle in an extremely tough District with Garden City, Rankin, Grady and Sands. Head Coach Trey Richey does a great job with the guys in Gail.

Borden County opens the season facing Kingdom Prep in Jayton.

