Pigskin Preview: Borden County Coyotes

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAIL, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in 15 years, the Borden County Coyotes did not win the District Championship and did not make the playoffs.

They finished 6-4 last season.

With a good portion of returners back, the Coyotes will be competitive and battle in an extremely tough District with Garden City, Rankin, Grady and Sands. Head Coach Trey Richey does a great job with the guys in Gail.

Borden County opens the season facing Kingdom Prep in Jayton.

