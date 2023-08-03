Pigskin Preview: Borden County Coyotes
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAIL, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in 15 years, the Borden County Coyotes did not win the District Championship and did not make the playoffs.
They finished 6-4 last season.
With a good portion of returners back, the Coyotes will be competitive and battle in an extremely tough District with Garden City, Rankin, Grady and Sands. Head Coach Trey Richey does a great job with the guys in Gail.
Borden County opens the season facing Kingdom Prep in Jayton.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.