Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Christian Eagles
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles soared to the TAPPS State Championship, beating four-time Defending State Champion Shiner St. Paul.
Strong seniors have graduated, but Chris Softley is excited to see new Eagles get their chance to Max Out.
Lubbock Christian has a new Turf field that is 40 percent cooler than other turfs.
The Eagles are ready to soar once again.
