Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Christian Eagles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles soared to the TAPPS State Championship, beating four-time Defending State Champion Shiner St. Paul.

Strong seniors have graduated, but Chris Softley is excited to see new Eagles get their chance to Max Out.

Lubbock Christian has a new Turf field that is 40 percent cooler than other turfs.

The Eagles are ready to soar once again.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.