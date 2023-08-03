Community Coverage Tour
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Christian Eagles

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles soared to the TAPPS State Championship, beating four-time Defending State Champion Shiner St. Paul.

Strong seniors have graduated, but Chris Softley is excited to see new Eagles get their chance to Max Out.

Lubbock Christian has a new Turf field that is 40 percent cooler than other turfs.

The Eagles are ready to soar once again.

