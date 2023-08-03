Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Summer Temps Plague First Week of August

By Collin Mertz
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several days of triple digits have bumped up our 100-Degree-Days counter the last couple weeks, with more expected for several days to come.

100 Degree Days
100 Degree Days(KCBD)

Highs today in the upper 90s and low 100s across the area, picking up toward the east. Skies remain mostly sunny with some light mixed clouds possible. While sky conditions are expected to be the same through the weekend, the temperatures actually edge upward slightly, with about 103 expected for highs Saturday and Sunday.

7 Day Forecasts
7 Day Forecasts(KCBD)

Things cool slightly for Monday with the passage of a cooling boundary that could bring showers Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tahdeejah Washington-Harris, 29
LPD: Woman arrested after helping murder suspect Christopher Carter hide for two weeks
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Lubbock woman dies in Tuesday crash
Lubbock Police Department
Suspect arrested after one seriously injured in shooting on Ave. Q
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
A man believed to be connected to Lakaria Moore’s murder has been found dead in a Lubbock motel.
Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, August 3
Highs
Triple digit Thursday
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Wednesday, Aug. 2
KCBD News at 6 Weather - Wednesday, Aug. 2