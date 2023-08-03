Summer Temps Plague First Week of August

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several days of triple digits have bumped up our 100-Degree-Days counter the last couple weeks, with more expected for several days to come.

100 Degree Days (KCBD)

Highs today in the upper 90s and low 100s across the area, picking up toward the east. Skies remain mostly sunny with some light mixed clouds possible. While sky conditions are expected to be the same through the weekend, the temperatures actually edge upward slightly, with about 103 expected for highs Saturday and Sunday.

7 Day Forecasts (KCBD)

Things cool slightly for Monday with the passage of a cooling boundary that could bring showers Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.