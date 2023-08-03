Suspect arrested after one seriously injured in shooting on Ave. Q
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting at a Central Lubbock hotel Wednesday evening.
Just after 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the shooting at the Double Tree Hotel near Ave. Q and Mac Davis Lane.
Police stated one person was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital.
The names of those involved have not yet been released.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
