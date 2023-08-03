Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Suspect arrested after one seriously injured in shooting on Ave. Q

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting at a Central Lubbock hotel Wednesday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the shooting at the Double Tree Hotel near Ave. Q and Mac Davis Lane.

Police stated one person was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tahdeejah Washington-Harris, 29
LPD: Woman arrested after helping murder suspect Christopher Carter hide for two weeks
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Lubbock woman dies in Tuesday crash
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
A man believed to be connected to Lakaria Moore’s murder has been found dead in a Lubbock motel.
Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting and chase that led to one person being hospitalized...
North Lubbock shooting, car chase leaves one hospitalized overnight
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Woman arrested in connection with Lakaria Moore murder investigation
The City of Lubbock has already set aside $40 million in ARPA funding for projects ranging from...
City of Lubbock funding projects through ARPA, considering additional funding
City of Lubbock funding projects through ARPA, considering additional funding