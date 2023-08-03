Thursday morning top stories: Woman arrested in connection with Lakaria Moore murder investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman arrested in connection with murder investigation

Police arrested 25-year-old Tahdeejah Washington-Harris in connection with the murder of Lakaria Moore

Investigators say Washington-Harris admitted to helping the suspect in Moore’s death avoid police

Full story here: LPD: Woman arrested after helping murder suspect Christopher Carter hide for two weeks

Person arrested in shooting that left one seriously injured on Ave. Q

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting at the Double Tree Hotel at 5th and Ave. Q that left one person seriously injured

Officers took one person into custody but that person has not been identified

Read more here: One seriously injured in shooting on Ave. Q

Trump to be arraigned today

Former President Trump will be arraigned today in Washington, D.C.

A federal grand jury indicted him in connection with attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election

Read more here: Trump to face judge in DC over charges that he tried to overturn 2020 presidential election

