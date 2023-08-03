Community Coverage Tour
Thursday morning top stories: Woman arrested in connection with Lakaria Moore murder investigation

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman arrested in connection with murder investigation

Person arrested in shooting that left one seriously injured on Ave. Q

  • Lubbock police are investigating a shooting at the Double Tree Hotel at 5th and Ave. Q that left one person seriously injured
  • Officers took one person into custody but that person has not been identified
  • Read more here: One seriously injured in shooting on Ave. Q

Trump to be arraigned today

