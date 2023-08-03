Two hospitalized after North Lubbock shooting, car chase overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting and chase that led to two people being hospitalized overnight.

A caller said two vehicles seemed to be in a chase and the people in the vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other. Around 10:46 p.m., officers were called to reports of a crash and shots fired in the 4000 block of the North Loop.

Investigators say it appears the victims, 28-year-old Tamarick Courtney and 27-year-old Brennon Dedrick were traveling in separate vehicles when a third car pulled up and a suspect began firing at both of them.

The reported chase ended in one of the vehicles flipping. Police say Courtney and Dedrick were taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.