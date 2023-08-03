Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Two hospitalized after North Lubbock shooting, car chase overnight

Police are investigating a shooting and chase that led to two people being hospitalized...
Police are investigating a shooting and chase that led to two people being hospitalized overnight.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting and chase that led to two people being hospitalized overnight.

A caller said two vehicles seemed to be in a chase and the people in the vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other. Around 10:46 p.m., officers were called to reports of a crash and shots fired in the 4000 block of the North Loop.

Investigators say it appears the victims, 28-year-old Tamarick Courtney and 27-year-old Brennon Dedrick were traveling in separate vehicles when a third car pulled up and a suspect began firing at both of them.

The reported chase ended in one of the vehicles flipping. Police say Courtney and Dedrick were taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tahdeejah Washington-Harris, 29
LPD: Woman arrested after helping murder suspect Christopher Carter hide for two weeks
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Lubbock woman dies in Tuesday crash
Lubbock Police Department
Suspect arrested after one seriously injured in shooting on Ave. Q
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
A man believed to be connected to Lakaria Moore’s murder has been found dead in a Lubbock motel.
Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department
Suspect arrested after one seriously injured in shooting on Ave. Q
A Wolfforth woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging early Wednesday...
Wolfforth woman killed in early Wednesday morning crash while jogging
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Woman arrested in connection with Lakaria Moore murder investigation
The City of Lubbock has already set aside $40 million in ARPA funding for projects ranging from...
City of Lubbock funding projects through ARPA, considering additional funding